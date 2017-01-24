Ubiquity Announces Expanded Partnership With Curve

Ubiquity Announces Expansion of Relationship

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ubiquity Global Services, a multinational services organization with deep expertise in the payments space, today announced that it will be expanding its partnership with innovative London-based FinTech startup Curve, who have created an all-in-one card platform and powerful mobile app. Ubiquity, which has been working with Curve since April of last year, has been selected to handle additional business lines, including 24/7 fraud support and outbound customer correspondence. This work complements services already provided to Curve, including identity verification support, dispute handling on both the issuing and acquiring side, as well as data gathering for SAR filings.

"We're excited to be working with the Ubiquity team in connection with fraud, compliance and customer verification work," said Tom Foster-Carter, Co-founder and COO of Curve. "Subject matter expertise is critical in each of these areas and Ubiquity's team adds tremendous value in this regard."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Curve to help manage these core functions," said Ubiquity's EVP, Cheryl Slipski. "With fraud in particular, there is a need for a constant balance between maintaining low fraud rates and still preserving and enhancing the customer experience. We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with the talented professionals at Curve to achieve and maintain this balance."

About Ubiquity Global Services

Ubiquity Global Services (www.ubiquitygs.com) is a multinational services organization with deep expertise in the financial services and payments space, offeringinnovative risk management services, customer experience management solutions and interactive voice response solutions (IVR). Ubiquity has developed a next-generation technology platform engineered for operational excellence while delivering our clients meaningful and actionable business intelligence. Headquartered in New York City, Ubiquity'sexpanding networkincludes service delivery locations in the United States, Hungary, Portugal, El Salvador and the Philippines.

About Curve

Curve is a secure, connected smart card that consolidates all your cards into one, allowing you to see, spend and save money across your favourite debit and credit cards, at home or abroad - all in one place. Unlike mobile payments, Curve is accepted everywhere Mastercard® cards work - with Chip and Pin, magstripe, and Contactless technology. Curve's Blue card product is free to use, with the premium Curve Black card - offering up to 5% Rewards credit on spend - available to order for £50. Curve is currently in Open Beta and is available to the self-employed: entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners in the UK. Curve is looking to launch its full consumer product early in 2017.

