Medicated Feed Additives Market Worth 15.32 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Medicated Feed Additives Market by Product (Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics & Prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino Acids), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture), Mixture Type, Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.16 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 15.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2016 to 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of meat and dairy products, shift of the livestock industry from an unorganized sector to an organized one and growing concerns about the health of livestock and industrialization of animal processed products. Moreover, the growing global population drives the meat consumption growth over the forecast period in developing countries thereby driving the growth of the Medicated Feed Additives Market. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various products of medicated feed additives that protects the health of the animal and provides nutritional ingredients.

Significant growth expected in the enzymes segment

The demand for feed enzymes is increasing as they are used for the development of the immune system and bones of animals. Enzymes increase the digestibility of nutrients in the feed, which leads to an increase in the efficient production of various animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs.

Concentrates is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medicated Feed Additives Market, by mixture type

Medicated feed concentrates are substances mixed with other feed materials to form either a supplement or a complete feed. Concentrates are less bulky and have higher digestibility. The concentrates segment is hence projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medicated Feed Additives Market, by mixture type.

The growing awareness about meat & dairy products and concerns related to livestock health and industrialization of animal processed products are the major drivers of the Medicated Feed Additives Market.

Continuous rise in population and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific region

High growth was observed in the Asia-Pacific region for the Medicated Feed Additives Market over the past few years. The main reasons for this are the continuous increase in the population, rise in epidemic outbreaks in livestock, progressive urbanization in the region, and an increase in demand for quality meat products. China and India constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015.

The Medicated Feed Additives Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), and Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes) (U.S.); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Adisseo France SAS (France), Alltech Inc. (Ridley) (U.S.), Zagro (Singapore), Hipro Animal Nutrition (Turkey), and Biostadt India Ltd. (India).

