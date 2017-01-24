SHREWSBURY, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Anomet Products has introduced custom manufactured radiopaque clad wire that improves the visibility of stents and wire under fluoroscopy as an effective alternative to marker bands.

Anomet Radiopaque Clad Wire enhances the clarity and visibility of stents and wire under fluoroscopy and can be manufactured with different degrees of visibility by modifying the alloy composition and cladding thickness. Suitable for use with stents, guide wires, and related devices, this clad composite wire is less expensive than solid wire with marker bands and can be manufactured to precise OEM specifications and supplied on spools.

Available in sizes from from 0.05mm to 1.52mm O.D., Anomet Radiopaque Clad Wire can incorporate gold, platinum-iridium, tantalum, tantalum-tungsten, and similar alloys bonded to high strength wires such as 316LVM stainless steel, nitinol, and MP35N® with 2% or more cladding thickness. Two popular wire examples are Tantalum cored stainless steel and Gold clad nitinol. These premium medical-grade wires will not flake, blister, or delaminate.

Anomet Radiopaque Clad Wire is priced according to composition and quantity. Samples and price quotations are available upon request.

About Anomet Products

Anomet Products is well known as the leader in innovative composite metal products. Founded in 1976, Anomet specializes in the manufacture of custom clad metal composites featuring a true metallurgical bond. The company has been dedicated to developing new products using advanced metallurgical technology resulting in long lasting, high reliability, cost effective materials. Given that material costs today represent 90% of the overall cost of products, Anomet specializes in helping reduce costs while improving the material properties and quality.

Producing clad wire, rod, bars, ribbon, and plates, Anomet Products can offer a wide range of metal alloy compositions available with virtually any ratio or thickness. Major industries served include aerospace, automotive, appliance, defense, corrosion protection, electronic, electrochemical, industrial, medical, and oil & gas industries. Each year, Anomet reinvests a considerable amount of its resources in R & D in order to stay on the leading edge in the industries it serves.

