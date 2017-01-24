INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 23-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.47p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.39m

Borrowing Level: 17%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 23-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.07p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14