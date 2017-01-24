WILMINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new shaft collar and component prototype 3-D printing program that lets users create their own working models of special-purposed parts within hours.

The Stafford 3-D Prototype Development Service lets users create a 3-D printed part from a print within a few hours and quickly test the form, fit and function to provide immediate feedback on proof-of-concept testing. Ideally suited for shaft collars, couplings and mounting devices, a finished machined part can be delivered by Stafford within 2-3 weeks after proofing.

Enabling design engineers to speed product development, the Stafford 3-D Prototype Development Service can also validate manufacturability. For users who require in-depth design engineering assistance, Stafford can optionally employ their extensive special component design and manufacturing experience to get more involved with a customer's project.

The Stafford 3-D Prototype Development Service is priced according to customer requirements. Price quotations are provided upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. Their "Standard Series" features over 300 popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" features over 500 problem-solving components for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to their over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and industrial distributors. Their well-engineered design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, storage systems, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

