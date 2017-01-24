SpotOption Launches Indicator and Oscillator Products

LONDON, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading trading technology provider, SpotOption, expands trading tool portfolio for brokerages

SpotOption announces their latest developments, which include statistical tools that allow the traders to better predict market movements and establish trading strategies. SpotOption provides brokerages with a full technology solution for simplified derivative trading, and the latest momentum indicators for technical analysis serve as an important retention tool. The indicators and oscillators further engage traders to study and analyze the market in terms of trends and probability, chart quality judgment, and understanding volumes. Henceforth, this creates a trading environment based on more intelligent predictions and derives the signals needed for a more successful trade.

SpotOption's indicators and oscillators consist of Moving Average, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average True Range Technical Indicator (ATR), Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), and Bollinger Bands (BB). The indicators can be easily accessed on the new and advanced CFDs platform as well, by simply clicking on the candle view on the graph, followed by the indicator icon.

"Brokers who license SpotOption's technology should be able to equip traders with all the tools needed in order to make the most educated trades possible," says Amir Vaknin, CTO. "SpotOption will continue innovating trading tools that position brokers as industry leaders, enhance their retention potential, and provide the best trading experience possible."

About SpotOption:

SpotOption was established in 2010, and is a leading trading technology provider. SpotOption has a multi-platform solution for derivative trading instruments such as Binary Options, Forex, CFDs, and Ladder. Staffing over 250 employees, including top programmers, developers, and designers, SpotOption has branches in the UK, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. SpotOption has clientele around the globe, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Latin America.

Media Contact

Tammy Levy, Director of Marketing

tammyl@spotoption.com

http://www.spotoption.com

