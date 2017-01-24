Solera Holdings, Inc. Acquires 100% Ownership of Digidentity

-Acquisition expands Solera's high-assurance solutions for digital identity protection and verification.

-Augments value of Solera's risk and asset management platforms for automotive and home ownership.

-Integrates next-generation identity certification and authentication technologies into Solera's Invent & Acquire innovation framework.

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in data and software for automotive, home ownership and personal identity management, today announced it has acquired 100% ownership of Digidentity B.V., a leading provider of next-generation technologies that secure and authenticate online identities.

"In today's hyper-connected world, identity verification will become an increasing part of every transaction, allowing more confidence and transparency about who really is on the other end," said Tony Aquila, Solera's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Digidentity first received an early-stage venture capital investment from Solera in 2010 and today provides digital identity verification solutions for many of the world's most influential brands and organizations, including the governments of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

"Digidentity has assembled a team of leading engineers and scientists, who have developed one of the industry's most innovative security and authentication systems," continued Aquila. "This is why we've backed the company since its early stage. Digidentity not only augments our existing identity management solutions such as Explore Data, but also helps proliferate our global mission to help manage and protect the assets that are most important to our lives: our cars, our homes and our identities."

"Our passion for innovation aligned very naturally with Solera's mindset and culture," said Marcel Wendt, Chief Technology Officer andFounder of Digidentity. "It is that mindset and Solera's culture of rapid innovation that will continue to define ground-breaking advances in digital identity protection."

Winner of KuppingerCole's prestigious "Best Innovation in eGovernment/eCitizen" award in 2016, Digidentity provides end-to-end identity certification solutions for businesses and consumers that engage anywhere online. The company's high-assurance validation and authentication systems create secure environments for digital transactions across industries that include banking and insurance, transportation and logistics, government services, regulatory affairs, and electronic commerce. Solera will leverage Digidentity's proprietary technology stack in service and solutions that address the rising security concerns around connected cars, smart homes and IoT devices; as well as Solera's expanding risk and asset management solutions for the automotive and home lifecycle ecosystems.

About Solera

Founded and continuously led by inventor and entrepreneur Tony Aquila, Solera is a global leader in digital technologies that manage and protect life's most important assets: our cars, homes and identities. Since its inception in 2005 as a garage-based startup, Solera has grown aggressively with over 40 acquisitions across its Risk Management Solutions, Service Maintenance & Repair, and Customer Retention Management platforms. The company's current product solutions include Audatex, AutoPoint, CAP/HPI, Digidentity, Enservio, Explore Data, Hollander, Identifix, Inpart, LYNX and TitleTec, as well as the company's flagship Digital Garage application. Today, Solera processes over 240 million transactions annually for approximately 200,000 partners and customers in 80+ countries. Unified by a strong culture that values uncommon entrepreneurial thinking and continuous "do-it-different" innovation, Solera's global workforce of 6,000+ associates comes from diverse forward-thinking industries that include automotive technology, artificial intelligence, software development, data sciences, cybersecurity, cognitive design, and digital identity protection. Solera went public on the NYSE in 2007 under the stock symbol "SLH", joined the S&P 400 in 2009, and went private in 2016 in a $6.5 billion transaction backed by leading investors that include Vista Equity Partners, Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs. For more information, please visit www.solera.com, fb.com/solerainnovation, or @soleraworks on Instagram and Twitter.