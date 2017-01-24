Latest Report on Top 10 Mobility Technologies by MarketsandMarkets

PUNE, India, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Top 10 Mobility Technologies Market by Technology (Bluetooth, Wearable Technology, Mobile Augmented Reality, Wireless Gigabit, Cellular IoT, Mobile Biometric, Automotive V2X, Wireless Charging For Consumer Electronics) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2016 and 2022. This report covers the major mobility technologies such as cellular IoT, wireless gigabit, mobile augmented reality, wireless charging for consumer electronics, Bluetooth, automotive vehicle-to-everything, mobile biometric, land mobile radio, automated guided vehicle, and wearable technology, along with their market trends between 2016 and 2022.

The decreasing prices of hardware components and growing interest of large-tech companies in augmented reality are driving the growth of the mobile augmented reality market. The launch of new spectrums (frequency bands) and increasing penetration of wireless connectivity in the emerging economies are fueling the growth of the market for wireless gigabit. The rising demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts for increasing public safety contributes to the growth of the automotive V2X market.

Land mobile radio expected to hold a significant share of the mobility technologies market during the forecast period

Land mobile radio systems are gaining traction with the increasing population in urban areas and the expansion of the size and scope of public safety missions and requirements, resulting in a greater demand for the public safety spectrum to meet communication needs. Today, trunked LMR systems are common in the public safety arena because of their efficiency, as well as other advantages, including fast system access, enhanced feature sets, channel efficiency, security, and flexibility. The growth in this market is propelled by factors such as the increasing demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios, growing significance of efficient critical communication operations, application of LMRs in diverse industries, and transition of communication devices from analog to digital.

Mobile biometrics largely contributes to the growth of the Top 10 mobility technologies market

The rising instances of security breaches and terrorist activities, rising crime rates, and increasing threats to public and private property as well as educational institutions have intensified the awareness about security. These days, biometric technology is used in smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices on a large scale. This large-scale adoption of mobile biometrics has also opened up new growth avenues for the mobile commerce industry; companies are increasingly adopting this technology to secure their operations. In addition, the use of biometrics in e-passports is further driving the growth of the biometrics market for the travel and immigration segment. Fingerprint recognition is the most widely used authentication method across all the industries because of its uniqueness and consistency.

Market for mobile augmented reality likely to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022

The use of mobile augmented reality (MAR) in the e-commerce and retail, gaming, and entertainment sectors is increasing. In addition, the interest of large tech companies in this technology is also rising. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the mobile augmented reality market in the coming years. The growing demand for smartphones and tablets incorporated with augmented reality apps is contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of 3D cameras to detect motion and gestures offers a major opportunity for the MAR market. However, the lack of awareness regarding AR features is a major challenge for the market. Currently, the MAR technology is used in the aerospace and defense, medical, commercial, consumer, and industrial sectors. The emergence of smartphones and its tremendous growth have made the mobile augmented reality technology accessible to every consumer. The on-going research and development is expected to create several new application areas for this technology in the future.

The key manufacturers of Top 10 mobility technologies market include Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd. (South Korea), Nuance Communication, Inc.(U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.)" STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Autotalks Limited (Israel), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) and DematicGmbH & Co. KG. (Germany).

