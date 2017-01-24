Author: Carl Johannes Muth

Fresh hope has emerged that Ireland's solar potential could soon start to be unleashed. On Tuesday, Irish solar company BNRG Renewables Limited set up a joint venture with the leading French energy firm Neoen to develop, construct, own and operate a number of solar projects in Ireland. The new BNRG Holding Limited will co-develop a portfolio of 23 solar farms in the South and East of Ireland, with a combined capacity over 200MW.

According to BNRG, construction work is planned to start in mid-2018 and to be finalised by 2020, creating up to 60 full time positions in operating and another 2,000 jobs during the construction phase.

Both firms expect new support mechanisms for large-scale solar ...

