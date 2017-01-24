PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 400.17p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---