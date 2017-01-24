sprite-preloader
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, January 24

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2016, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 23 February 2017.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 24 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire