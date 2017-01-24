ELISA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2017 AT 3:30 PM



The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Elisa Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting of 6 April 2017 that the number of members of the Board of Directors to be seven (7). The Nomination Board proposes that Mr Raimo Lind, Ms Clarisse Berggårdh, Mr Petteri Koponen, Ms Leena Niemistö, Ms Seija Turunen and Mr Mika Vehviläinen be re-elected as members of the Board. The Nomination Board proposes further that Mr Antti Vasara is elected as a new member of the Board. Mr Jaakko Uotila has announced that he is not available for re-election in the 2017 Annual General Meeting.



All the proposed Board Members are considered to be independent of the company and of its significant shareholders.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. The monthly remuneration is paid in two parts in order to acquire shares after the publication of the first and third quarter interim reports. The proposal does not include share transfer restrictions; however the Nomination Board does require that members of the Board hold shares in the company.



More information on the Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal on the composition of the Board of Directors and its full proposal on the remuneration is available on Elisa Corporation's website at www.elisa.com/agm. The Nomination Board's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Elisa Corporation is chaired by Mr Kari Järvinen (appointed by Solidium Oy). The members of the committee are Mr Reima Rytsölä (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Mr Timo Ritakallio (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Ms Hanna Hiidenpalo (Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Mr Raimo Lind (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elisa Corporation).



