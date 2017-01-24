The following information is based on the press release from PKC Group Plc (PKC Group) published on January 19, 2017 and may be subject to change.



Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. has announced a mandatory cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of PKC Group, whereby every one (1) PKC Group share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 23.55 per share. If PKC Group, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in PKC Group (PKC1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below.



Please note that the historic volatility and dividend estimates determined when the bid was announced are fixed variables for the Fair Value calculation. The underlying share price and interest rate can change until the time of the adjustment and will be published in an Exchange Notice at the time of the adjustment.



