CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Vecna and the Advisory Board Company (ABC) together have announced that they will transition their real-time electronic infection surveillance and pharmacy solution, Quality Compass, to be fully supported, and marketed by Vecna's Patient Solutions business unit. ABC's Quality Compass product package is built using Vecna's QC PathFinder™, a software platform which integrates with a facility's healthcare IT ecosystem to predict, track, respond to, and report on hospital-acquired infections in real-time.

Vecna, a healthcare IT company located in Cambridge, MA, first developed the solution in 2001 in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital and the National Institutes of Health. Since 2007, Vecna has developed and supported this solution in partnership with the ABC who has brought the solution to market and provided additional consultative services through their dedicated technology advisor model. With the product transition, Vecna will continue providing expert advice and support to current customers.

"The reliability of our solution is of critical importance to us, as our users rely on this tool every day to ensure quality of care, patient safety, and reporting to national health organizations. We will ensure that there will be minimal interruption to our customers' service during this transition," said Deborah Theobald, CEO of Vecna. "We look forward to working closely with ABC in transitioning our customers' service -- and, in the process, establishing deep relationships with our customer community."

QC PathFinder™ is part of Vecna's portfolio of healthcare IT automation solutions, built with the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of routine tasks on healthcare staff and improving the patient experience. Vecna plans to work with members to identify needs for future development. QC PathFinder's automated analytics listening algorithms deliver alerts in real-time to clinical staff and enable digital reporting to the Centers for Disease Control's National Healthcare Safety Network.

About Vecna

Vecna was established in 1999 to empower humanity through transformative technology. Vecna's healthcare IT portfolio automates routine tasks for staff and patients. Vecna's Patient Self-Service solution automates routine patient and front- and back-office tasks to reduce costs, increase collections, and improve patient satisfaction. QC PathFinder is a real-time electronic infection control & surveillance solution that helps infection preventionists identify and report on hospital-acquired infections and other national reportable events, and helps pharmacists identify and document drug-related interventions. Learn more at Vecna.com.

Corporate Contact:

Amanda Baldi

Email Contact

617-864-0636 x3010

Vecna



Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

617-536-8887

Email: Email Contact



