BOSTON, MA and CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Incredible Foods, an innovative food company dedicated to offering allergen-friendly products, announced today that it has received a growth investment from Chicago-based Winona Capital. The investment was made alongside current investors, which include Boston-based Flagship Pioneering and Polaris Partners, and will be used to fuel growth nationwide.

"Winona is excited to partner with Incredible Foods," said Jason Sowers, a Partner at Winona Capital who will join the Incredible Foods Board of Directors. "Kevin Murphy and the Incredible Foods team have created unique products in the allergy-friendly space that can be enjoyed by everyone. This round of funding will allow the company to continue its success in the grocery channel and accelerate its growth across the country," said Sowers.

Incredible Foods is focused on creating delicious snacks that are free from the Big 8 common allergens (dairy, wheat / gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, fish and shellfish). Its first offering, perfectly free™ non-dairy frozen bites, are frozen treats made with a creamy vanilla core and enrobed by a velvety layer of real cherry, blueberry, rich cocoa or salted caramel. The all-natural, non-GMO bites are made in a dedicated, free-from facility and contain no artificial flavorings, colors or preservatives.

"This strategic investment from Winona Capital will enable us to become a leader in the growing allergy-free space," said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Incredible Foods. "What's more, the Winona Capital partnership provides us additional access to a depth of experience in supporting high growth brands."

About Incredible Foods

Incredible Foods strives to develop unique, all-inclusive products that are delicious, fun to eat and enhance the lives of those who enjoy them. Through its perfectly free™ brand, the Company is committed to creating delicious "Big 8 Allergy-Friendly™" foods for everyone who desire a fuller, happier, healthier, free-from lifestyle. perfectly free™ contain only natural, premium ingredients that are non-GMO and free from the Big 8 food allergens: dairy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, fish and shellfish. All products are prepared in a dedicated, free-from facility. For more information, please visit www.perfectlyfree.com.

About Winona Capital

Winona Capital provides acquisition and growth capital in lower middle-market consumer and retail companies that have attractive revenue and brand enhancement opportunities. Winona partners with high energy, passionate executives who have a shared focus on building great brands with sustained growth over long-term investment horizons. Winona Capital manages more than $300 million on behalf of its family office and institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.winonacapital.com.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources and develops first-in-category life sciences companies. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has applied its hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster nearly 75 scientific ventures, resulting in $19 billion in aggregate value, 500+ issued patents and more than 50 clinical trials for novel therapeutic agents. To learn more about Flagship Pioneering, please visit www.FlagshipPioneering.com.

About Polaris Partners

Polaris Partners invests in exceptional technology and healthcare companies across all stages of their life cycles. With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and Dublin, Polaris partners globally with an unparalleled network of entrepreneurs, top scientists and emerging innovators who are making significant contributions in their fields and improving the way in which we live and work. For more information, visit www.polarispartners.com.

