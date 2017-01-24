PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Aquion Energy, manufacturer of Aqueous Hybrid Ion (AHI™) batteries and energy storage systems, today announced it has received the North American Company of the Year Award as part of its inclusion in the prestigious 2017 Global Cleantech 100. The list, revealed in full at last night's 15th Annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco, was produced by CTG (Cleantech Group), whose work focuses on emerging trends, leading innovation companies, and key players in sustainable innovation.

The Global Cleantech 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas impacting the future of a wide range of industries. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the greatest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe. The "North American Company of the Year" Award recognizes the highest ranked company on the list for the region.

"We are extremely honored to be selected out of nearly 10,000 nominees for the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 list and to receive the North American Company of the Year Award," said Scott Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Aquion Energy. "This is a significant acknowledgement of Aquion's progress and innovation in sustainable energy, as well as our potential to be disruptive and enabling in the energy storage industry."

This year, a record number of nominations were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a shortlist of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG's Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries. The 86-member Expert Panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multinational corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe, and North America.

"From day one, the purpose of the Global Cleantech 100 program was to act as our barometric read on how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech (the 'doing of more with less') are changing year on year," said Richard Youngman, Chief Executive Officer of CTG. "Now in its eighth year, we see more signals this year of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done."

About Cleantech Group

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. Our subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Our coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, one of Consulting Magazine's 7 to Watch, is based in Chicago. Learn more at the Enovation Partners website.

About Aquion Energy

Aquion Energy is the manufacturer of proprietary Aqueous Hybrid Ion (AHI™) batteries and battery systems for long-duration, stationary energy storage applications. Aquion's Aspen product line is optimized for daily deep cycling for residential solar, green architecture, off-grid and microgrid, telecom towers, energy management, and grid-scale applications. Aquion's high-performance, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective batteries deliver reliability and value for customers. The company's battery systems provide flexible, modular energy storage that enables broad adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and optimization of existing grid-tied generation assets. For more information, visit aquionenergy.com.

