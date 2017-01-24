sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,075 Euro		-1,775
-3,63 %
WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,98
47,007
15:53
46,98
47,01
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC38,62-0,55 %
BCE INC40,797-0,72 %
CENTURYLINK INC23,941+0,59 %
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC47,075-3,63 %