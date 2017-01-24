Fast recovery. With Tintri you can restore at the VM, vDisk, folder or file level with a single click. And Tintri provides a test environment with local clones and replica snapshots at the secondary site without impacting production.

Flexible protection options. Recovery point objectives (RPO) of 1 minute, 15 minutes, or other desired levels can be set per-VM for asynchronous replication. And with Synchronous Replication, Tintri achieves Zero RPO and near-zero recovery time objectives (RTO) with manual or planned failovers.

Data security. Encryption of data at rest with AES-256 bit encryption offers real-time DP with no impact on application performance. Integration with Gemalto's Safenet KeySecure via the key management interoperability protocol (KMIP) lets you cryptographically lock arrays and conform to the highest security standards and regulatory requirements.

"Our enterprise customers are always looking for ways to simplify their infrastructure -- DP / DR is a great example of where Tintri can help," said Kieran Harty, CTO and co-founder of Tintri. "Tintri offers the flexibility to fully integrate VMstores as primary and secondary storage, connect to Veeam or Commvault and even backup to public cloud. And when organizations use Tintri in integrated fashion, our virtual machine level operation ensures unmatched space savings and cost efficiencies with all the rich capabilities of primary storage."

Additional Materials

Review Tintri for DP and DR Solution Brief

Watch a 4-minute demo to see how simple Synchronous Replication can be

Explore the capabilities of Tintri native replication: Tintri ReplicateVM Datasheet

About Tintri

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public cloud-like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds -- to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Only Tintri enables organizations to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict their needs to scale -- the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100 trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.

Press contact

Bill Robbins/ Emily Gallagher

Touchdown PR

tintriUS@touchdownpr.com

US: + 1 (512) 373-8500

UK: +44 (0) 1252 717 040