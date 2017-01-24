Array Technologies Expands to MENAT Region, Announces Project Wins and New Offices

Leading solar tracking provider also honored with the Solar System Innovation of the Year Award at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Technologies, Inc. (ATI), the pioneer and global leader in solar tracking solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion to the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. ATI continues to expand its leadership in this emerging solar tracking market by securing multiple utility-scale projects and opening a new office in Abu Dhabi. The company has also received an innovation award courtesy of the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) and the World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

ATI is partnering with STC Elektronik to provide solar trackers for four projects totaling 24 MW in Turkey. The portfolio will be built in the first half of 2017. The purchase agreement for these projects located in Sugözü Mevki, Sazli, Söke, and Aydin was signed last week at WFES in Abu Dhabi.

ATI is committed to supporting the expansion of renewables in the MENAT region, a developing market segment with tremendous opportunity for solar adoption. GTM's Global PV Tracker Landscape 2016 report notes that the MENAT region's tracker market will grow faster than any other region in the world, with an annual growth rate averaging 56 percent from 2016 to 2021. ATI's local presence in the MENAT region, as well as relationships with local companies like STC Elektronik, puts ATI in an excellent position to service the growing demand in the region.

"We are excited to have a presence in the Middle East and look forward to spearheading growth in this emerging hotspot of solar activity," said Ron Corio, ATI founder and CEO. "We are proud to accelerate solar tracking adoption within regions that have so much to gain from clean energy."

At WFES Array Technologies was honored with the Middle East Solar Award for Solar System Innovation of the Year. MESIA's Middle East Solar Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional talent and achievements in the MENAT solar market.

About Array Technologies:

Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.

About STC Elektronik:

STC Elektronik Ltd.Sti. was established in 1997 in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, and provides industrial automation solutions. STC also develops energy scada systems for Hydro Power Plants and Solar Power Plants. STC will invest 24MW AC Solar Power Plant Projects in Turkey and aims to commission these plants by end of 2017. STC provides engineering solutions to various countries around the world, including but not limited to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Spain, Algeria, Sudan and Turkey. For more information, please visit http://www.stc.com.tr/.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3062/array_technologies__inc__logo_3084_21087_.jpg