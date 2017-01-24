International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) 2017 Takes LED and Advertising Industry Trendy Topics on to the Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), one of the largest advertising and LED exhibitions in China to be held at Canton Fair Complex from Feb. 15 to18 in Guangzhou, will bring more than 20 professional forums, industry summits, new product releases from world leading companies such as Absen, and featured competitions to the show along with product demonstrations from over 1600 industrial leaders.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460396/ISLE_2017.jpg

Staying on top of LED and advertising industry developments, experts and leaders from various fields including advertisement, technology and art, including Professor Chen Dan, China's top sign designer, are expected to attend the show to give keynote speeches on sign design and manufacturing, advertisement design and production, and lighting art.

- Sign Design and Manufacturing

The first "Engraving in China" Outstanding Artisan Works Exhibition and Award Ceremony & Industry Trend Summit Forum will be held on Feb. 16, where attendees can check the emerging technologies implemented in sign design and manufacture of woodcarving, fine metal engraving, PVC engraving, crystal engraving, 3-D engraving, perforate engraving, resin engraving, mini engraving and backlit engraving.

- Advertisement Design

ISLE will also introduce the outstanding works from China's Advertising Industry on Feb. 15. These works are selected from Guangdong Outstanding Advertising Works Exhibition and Print Ads Contest hosted by Guangdong Provincial Advertising Association that has been successfully held for 23 years.

- Lighting Art

The award ceremony for the first China Display Space Design Contest in Southern China subdivision and The Third China Art and Technology Summit Forum on Feb. 15, 2017, in addition, will gather not only competitors from colleges worldwide but also representatives from renowned global lighting enterprises and design agencies.

"ISLE has been a prestigious event in international advertisement sign and LED area," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, director of ISLE, "For years, we have been committed to integrating industrial resources for exhibitors and buyers to exchange ideas, to find key trends and to dip into the future."

About ISLE

The 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) will be held by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd. and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE). It is dedicated to building a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform of professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

For more information, please visit: http://www.isle.org.cn/en/

CONTACT:

Linda Chen

chenyanhui@cantonfairad.com

+86-20-8926-8256