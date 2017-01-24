Daimler Selects Icertis Contract Management Platform to Standardize Procurement Operations Across its 400,000 Suppliers

Auto Giant Taps Icertis to Increase Contracting Flexibility and Agility Globally

BELLEVUE, Washington, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract lifecycle management in the cloud, today announced that Daimler AG has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform built on Microsoft Azure as the platform of choice to launch the redesign of its worldwide procurement. This transformative initiative will ensure agility and flexibility across Daimler's global contracting in their passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and financial services divisions. The company chose the ICM platform because of its ease of use, ability to address every phase in the contract lifecycle and seamless integration with third party systems that support the entire procurement process.

"We are delighted to have Daimler, one of the most innovative and forward-leaning producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, as a customer," said Samir Bodas, co-founder and CEO of Icertis. "As companies like Daimler step on the accelerator of innovation, every business process in the company needs re-imagination. We are excited to partner with Daimler as their foundational contracting platform for the next decade!"

In the rapidly changing world of auto manufacturing, procurement teams are at the forefront of transforming their supply chains. To meet this challenge, Daimler is overhauling the procurement process for its 400,000 suppliers. By doing so, the company will ensure transparency throughout the lifecycle of the contract, provide visibility to contracts and pricing information globally, and unify the procurement processes of different business units and geographies.

"The Icertis Contract Management platform powered by Microsoft Azure is fueling Daimler to reimagine and transform contract management as they reshape the future of mobility," said Michel Van der Bel, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft EMEA. "Microsoft Azure provides an innovative, scalable cloud computing platform that offers customers and partners choice, trust and enables them to develop powerful and secure solutions."

More information on the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is here.

About Icertis

Icertis is the leading provider of contract lifecycle management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2.5+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.

Icertis Media Contact:

Bailey Fox

Barokas Public Relations for Icertis

icertis@barokas.com

206-264-8220

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371539/picture1_Logo.jpg