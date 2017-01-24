Navig8 Product Tankers Inc. Takes Delivery of its Seventh Newbuilding Product Tanker from Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Navig8Product Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: EIGHT), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of petroleum products, today announced that it has taken delivery of the Navig8 Gladiator, a 113,000 DWT LR2 tanker from Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited ("GSI"), formerly CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited.

The Navig8 Gladiator is the seventh of eight vessels contracted at GSI to be delivered to the Company and is the seventh vessel to be delivered under the sale and leaseback agreements entered into with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited ("CSSC") announced on June 25, 2015. Following delivery from GSI, the Navig8 Gladiator was delivered to CSSC under the terms of the Sale MOA and then delivered back to the Company under bareboat charter.

The Navig8 Gladiator will be entered into and operated in Navig8 Group's Alpha8 commercial pool.

About Navig8 Product Tankers Inc.

Navig8 Product Tankers was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and DVB Bank to capitalize on anticipated strong supply/demand fundamentals and the accelerating growth of long-haul clean and dirty oil product cargo movements, driven by increasing geographic dislocations between producers and consumers.

The Company has taken delivery of twelve LR1 and fourteen LR2 product tanker newbuildings to date and anticipates delivery of its full 27 eco-design product tanker newbuilding fleet during the first quarter of 2017. The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various product tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.

Navig8 Product Tankers is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol EIGHT.

Fo rward-Looking Statements and Distribution

This press release contains forward lookingstatements. These statements are based uponvarious assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Navig8 Product Tankers management's examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this press release include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company on the Norwegian OTC trading support system.

This communication is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any state or jurisdiction into which doing so would be unlawful. The distribution of this communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions. The Company assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.