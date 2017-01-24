CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has retained the services of Mr. Jeff Kyba, P. Geo., to provide advice and direction on the exploration and development of Tudor's mineral claims in the "Golden Triangle" near Stewart, British Columbia.

Mr. Kyba has worked with both the British Columbia Geological Survey and the British Columbia Ministry of Mines as the Regional Geologist for the Skeena Mining District, BC's busiest district which includes the "Golden Triangle". He brings a wealth of personal knowledge about the mineralization and potential of this geologically rich area.

Mr. Kyba is best known for his work with the British Columbia Geological Survey where, together with a fellow geologist, he carried out one of the most important and influential studies of the geology of the "Golden Triangle". That study resulted in the publishing of the foremost report on the Treaty Glacier south to Stewart portion of the "Golden Triangle" titled Structural and stratigraphic control of porphyry and related mineralization in the Treaty Glacier - KSM - Brucejack - Stewart trend of western Stikinia. They formed the opinion that this trend, which encompasses both Tudor/American Creek joint ventures, the Treaty Creek and Electrum projects, "is one of the most productive and promising in northwestern British Columbia."

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "We see it as a great advantage to have Mr. Kyba involved in our exploration program. At Tudor Gold we rely on the best people and the most technologically advanced exploration methods we can employ. Mr. Kyba will fit right in."

Darren Blaney, American Creek CEO stated: "We are thrilled with this new development of Mr. Kyba now being involved in advancing our joint venture projects with Tudor. We have referenced his geological study work several times in the past. To now have him personally join in the effort adds both credibility and significant further discovery potential to our projects. We are very much looking forward to the upcoming 2017 exploration programs."

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Kelvin Burton

403 752-4040

info@americancreek.com

www.americancreek.com



