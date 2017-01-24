

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved by a slender party line vote the nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.



In the voting held late Monday, all 11 Republicans voted in favor of oil giant Exxon Mobil's chief executive while all 10 Democrats voted against him. The Foreign Relations Committee's endorsement is subject to a full vote in the Republican-run Senate.



Tillerson's confirmation was not expected to be easy as his close ties to Russia, and its president Vladimir Putin alarmed both Democrats and some Republicans.



Tillerson's approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was doubtful until three Senate GOP Russia hawks, including leading Republican Senator Marco Rubio, dropped their opposition 48 hours before the vote.



The Secretary of State is in effect the most senior US diplomat, and the President's key man in charge of Washington's relations with other governments.



It is rare in American politics that a non-politician with no formal government experience heading the State Department.



Joining the rank of an engineer in Exxon Mobil more than 40 years ago, Tillerson, 64, spent several years as a globetrotter running the company's extensive international operations.



