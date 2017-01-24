MRI Inventor to Receive the Medtech Innovation Catalyst Award

World renowned Dr. Damadian to be honored at the 222nd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Dr. Raymond Damadian, chairman of the Fonar Corporation, will receive special recognition at the 22nd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place March 19 to 21, 2017 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, Calif.

Dr. Damadian is the legendary inventor of the first MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine and the innovative mind responsible for saving thousands of lives. He will be presented with the Medtech Innovation Catalyst Award, recognizing his contributions to medical device innovation. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Lemelson-MIT Lifetime Achievement Award, National Medal of Technology and has been inducted in the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

In addition, the award recipient will present the Capstone Keynote address, where he will discuss the importance of medical device innovation and offer his perspective on what the medical technology future holds.

The event will conclude with a FORWARD THINKING interview - The New Administration: Prognosis for the Healthcare Economy. During this interview, William Maisel, deputy director for Science and Chief Scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, will be interviewed by Greg Caressi, senior vice president of Transformational Health for Frost & Sullivan.

Maisel will offer his observations about the future of healthcare under President Donald Trump. The industry expert will also explore what other changes he sees on the horizon for the medical device community.

Themed Innovating for Value in Healthcare, the event is geared to an executive level audience and will include case studies, executive insights, and interactive panels all designed to aid participants in navigating the scope of the technological transformations occurring in healthcare.

At the 22nd Annual Medical Technologies 2017: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, participants will benefit from best practice discussions, as well as a highly interactive and collaborative environment. Unique peer-to-peer networking opportunities will round out this dynamic event.

