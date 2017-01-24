The new speech-to-text solution is perfectly compatible with the new Philips dictation devices and accessories

Speech Processing Solutions, the world's number one in professional dictation solutions, has just launched a brand new version of their SpeechExec Enterprise workflow solution.

Philips SpeechExec Enterprise 5.0 software is ideal for larger organisations, which wish to streamline their dictation workflow. The software connects authors, transcriptionists, managers and IT administrators, facilitating an easier and more efficient speech to text process.

Efficient system configuration

Individual settings and forwarding rules can be created and dictations automatically sent to the corresponding transcriptionists. The software allows managers to centrally administrate user profiles, licences and system settings. As a result, companies can be more flexible and effective. SpeechExec Enterprise allows on-demand application delivery; it is certified as Citrix-ready and supports Terminal Server.

A leading Scandinavian hospital group who recently adopted Philips SpeechExec Enterprise explains: "The big advantage of the new system is that both software and dictation files are located on a central Citrix server. It is almost instantly updatable, and it doesn't matter where our doctors or secretaries are. They can always access it," Jesper Pedersen, Head of IT, Aleris-Hamlet Hospitals.

New advantages for users and IT administrators

IT administrators' lives are made easier through new innovative tools. The new "Health Scanner Service Tool" for instance monitors the Workflow Manager and Mobile Server and sends an email notification directly to the IT administrator if a problem is identified.

The new version also offers improved central configuration for its smartphone users. The new configuration interfaces between SpeechExec Enterprise, the Mobile Server as well as the Remote Device Manager have been optimized and allow for a more harmonized central configuration.

Works with the latest speech recognition software

The new SpeechExec Enterprise 5.0 supports all versions of Nuance's speech recognition solution Dragon NaturallySpeaking, including their latest release v14. Professional industry-specific vocabulary is available from Nuance, including Legal, Medical and general business.

Supports all new Philips voice recording devices

Users can now pair up the software with their newest Philips voice input devices such as the Philips SpeechAir and SpeechMike Premium Touch to take full advantage of Philips's latest voice recording technology. It also works seamlessly with the new Philips foot control ACC2300 series, allowing transcriptionists to get work done even quicker and more comfortably.

Secure configuration data exchange

As security is extremely important to consumers, especially in the legal and medical branches, a secure configuration data exchange between the server and the clients has been implemented into Philips SpeechExec Enterprise 5.0. Optional automatic backups and new security options for the configuration files are now also available, guaranteeing only authorized users have the ability to make changes.

Lasse Dalberg, co-owner of Grove Partners a Scandinavian legal practice explains: "For us it is important that a dictation solution provides security, freedom and flexibility in our everyday lives. For example we can work from home or one of our transcriptionists can sit miles away from our office location without it making a difference for our way of working"

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking products such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir, the Philips Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the newest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing Solution's perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals save time and resources and maximize efficiency.

