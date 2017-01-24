Implantable Medical Devices Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Trends - Product, Material - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Implantable Medical Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.28 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include 3D medical printing is expected to develop and find in several areas of medicine, Integrated circuits for next generation implantable medical devices , Growth of Biocompatible Silicone in implantable medical devices & Growth opportunities/Investment Opportunities.



Scope of the Report



Based on Product the market is categorized into Dental Implants, Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Breast implants, Intraocular lens , Orthobiologics, and Other implantable products.

The Orthopedic Implants segment is further divided into Reconstructive Joint Replacement, Spinal Implants and Trauma fixation implants.



Cardiovascular Implants segment is further categorized into Pacing Devices, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (ICPs), Cardiac Stents, Implantable Hemodynamic Monitors (IHMs), Implantable Heart Monitors and Drug-Eluting Stents.



Other implants segment includes Gynecological Devices, Drug Implants, Otolaryngeal Implants, Cosmetic Implants, Gastroenterological Implants, Hormonal Implants and Urological Implants.



Orthobiologics is further classified as Hyaluronic Acid, Bone Substitutes, Bone Growth Factors, Bone Cement and Tissue Implants.

Depending on the Material the market is segregated by Metals, Biologics, Ceramics and Polymers.



Depending on the Material the market is segregated by Metals, Biologics, Ceramics and Polymers. The Metal segment is further sub divided as Co-Cr Alloy, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Titanium Alloy and Zirconium.



The Ceramics is fragmented as Zirconia ceramics (ZrO 2). The Polymers market is further as Biodegradable Polymers.

The End User segment market is fragmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Clinics.

Companies Mentioned



AQTIS Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc

Arion Laboratories

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bioha Laboratories

Biomet Incorporated

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Establishment Labs

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material

Hans Biomed

Ivoclar Vivadent

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Incorporated

Merck & Company Incorporated

Nobel Biocare

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

St. Jude Medical Incorporated

Straumann Group

Stryker Corporation

Synthes Incorporated

Zimmer Holdings Incorporated

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8mj8g/implantable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716