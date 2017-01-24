Implantable Medical Devices Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Implantable Medical Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.28 billion by 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include 3D medical printing is expected to develop and find in several areas of medicine, Integrated circuits for next generation implantable medical devices , Growth of Biocompatible Silicone in implantable medical devices & Growth opportunities/Investment Opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Product the market is categorized into Dental Implants, Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Breast implants, Intraocular lens , Orthobiologics, and Other implantable products.
- The Orthopedic Implants segment is further divided into Reconstructive Joint Replacement, Spinal Implants and Trauma fixation implants.
- Cardiovascular Implants segment is further categorized into Pacing Devices, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (ICPs), Cardiac Stents, Implantable Hemodynamic Monitors (IHMs), Implantable Heart Monitors and Drug-Eluting Stents.
- Other implants segment includes Gynecological Devices, Drug Implants, Otolaryngeal Implants, Cosmetic Implants, Gastroenterological Implants, Hormonal Implants and Urological Implants.
- Orthobiologics is further classified as Hyaluronic Acid, Bone Substitutes, Bone Growth Factors, Bone Cement and Tissue Implants.
Depending on the Material the market is segregated by Metals, Biologics, Ceramics and Polymers.
- The Metal segment is further sub divided as Co-Cr Alloy, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Titanium Alloy and Zirconium.
- The Ceramics is fragmented as Zirconia ceramics (ZrO 2). The Polymers market is further as Biodegradable Polymers.
- The End User segment market is fragmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Clinics.
Companies Mentioned
- AQTIS Medical
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan Plc
- Arion Laboratories
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Bioha Laboratories
- Biomet Incorporated
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Establishment Labs
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material
- Hans Biomed
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Incorporated
- Merck & Company Incorporated
- Nobel Biocare
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics
- St. Jude Medical Incorporated
- Straumann Group
- Stryker Corporation
- Synthes Incorporated
- Zimmer Holdings Incorporated
