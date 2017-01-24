Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

LONDON, January 24, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Boers: SNI) announced today that a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2016, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 3:00pm CET (9:00am EST, 2:00pm GMT) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115, in Oslo, Norway. The presentation and conference call will be hosted by:



- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



Those who wish to participate may dial +44 (0) 20 3427 1909 (UK), +1 212 444 0896 (US & Canada) or +47 2316 2729 (Norway) and quote the code: 5241698. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/



For additional information please contact:



Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972

j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com



Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

V.P. Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com



About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



