TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power"), a provider of traditional and renewable power services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Gord Reynolds to Chief Operating Officer.

Gord brings over 20 years of experience working in the utilities and power services markets globally. He joined Spark Power in June, 2016 as a member of the Advisory Board and was subsequently named Vice President, Corporate Development. Previous to Spark Power, Gord was Managing Director of the Canadian practice at Capgemini, overseeing implementation and operation of all new business initiatives within the energy sector.

"Gord has proven to be an invaluable member of the Spark Power team. His diverse experiences in operations, business development and customer care for the utilities and power services markets are instrumental to both our business and our customers as we pursue our growth objectives," said Jason Sparaga, co-CEO, Spark Power Corp.

Gord will be responsible for developing and implementing the corporate strategy and overseeing the operations of the Spark Power businesses and various initiatives within each business.

Spark Power also announces the promotion of John Feltis to Vice President of Operations for Spark Power's high voltage services business. John brings over 25 years experience leading field services, operations, customer service and business transformation in energy businesses.

To drive aggressive growth in the business, Spark Power has also added senior industry business development executives to its management team:

-- Jason Tanguay, an experienced power system technologist and industry expert, most recently from KPC Power and Black and McDonald, joins as Director of Business Development and go-to-market leader for Spark Power's high voltage service companies. -- Tom Crawford joins Spark Power as Director of Utility Services, responsible for working with municipal and utility customers. Tom was most recently with Capgemini and Hydro One and brings more than 35 years electrical utility experience in grid operations, field operations and smart energy services. -- John Whibbs joins as Director of Strategic Relationships leading activities with Spark Power's industry partners. John was most recently with Schneider Electric and Rockwell and brings proven expertise in complex strategic selling, marketing and general management.

"Spark Power has been executing our plan to bring together all of our operating segments and we are strongly positioned as the partner-of-choice for delivering end-to-end power service solutions to the ICI and utilities markets," commented Gord Reynolds, COO, Spark Power Corp. "I'm excited to expand my role within the company to drive our strategy and execution to expand our customer footprint and bring new, advanced capabilities to market, further cementing our position as a market leader.

About Spark Power Corp.

Spark Power Corp. delivers technical innovation, asset management, project development, maintenance, service and operational support to the renewable energy sector and industrial, commercial, institutional ("ICI") and utility markets. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with branches in Barrie, Belleville, Blenheim, Brampton, Cambridge, Chatham, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, New Liskeard, Perth, Peterborough, Tillsonburg, Vaughan and Whitby, the company has around 400 employees and 4,500 customers across Ontario. For more information, please visit us at www.sparkpower.ca.

