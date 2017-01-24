sprite-preloader
24.01.2017
Contract Extension for Bideford Dolphin

OSLO, Norway, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dolphin Drilling AS, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has entered into a one well contract extension with Statoil for use of the semi-submersible drilling rig Bideford Dolphin for operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with commencement in direct continuation of the current contract. The one-well program is estimated to take 35 days and estimated contract value is approximately USD 6.1 million.

