

24 January 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Equity Subscription



Etaireia is pleased to announce that the Company has raised £10,000 by way of a subscription for 11,111,111 new ordinary shares of 0.01p at a price of 0.09p per share (the 'Subscription'). The new funds raised will be used as working capital and assist implementation of the Company investment strategy focused on the property and real estate sector.



Following the issue of the shares above, Etaireia has a total of 1,839,616,621 ordinary shares of 0.01p in issue carrying voting rights. As a result the Company is aware of the following interests in the share capital of the Company:



Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Etaireia under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The 11,111,111 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market today, 24 January 2017.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



ENDS



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 079 1756 5565 Baron Bloom, Chairman



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Etaireia Plc via GlobeNewswire



B1Z2XX1R30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX