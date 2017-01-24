Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2017) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN.H) ("Jenex", or the "Company"). Jenex would like to report that the development of the working prototype for the patent pending TherOZap™ is progressing well and expected to be completed in 4 to 6 weeks. On December 8 2016, the Company announced the development of its TherOZap™ device utilizing proprietary features would be tested against both the Zika and West Nile Virus. Jenex is now in the final stages of design work which includes technical advances such as the selection of optimal components and form factor.

The company expects to initiate testing of the working prototype by a world renowned scientific research lab against the Zika and the West Nile virus towards the end of the first quarter of 2017. The scientific lab testing would be comprised of in-vitro tests to determine if TherOZap™ is effective in inactivating both the Zika and West Nile virus and potentially other mosquito borne diseases. The Company would like to caution that the TherOZap™ device may not be effective against the Zika and West Nile Virus. In addition the lab testing will determine any anti-viral, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory benefits of the device. The tests will determine if the Zika and West Nile virus' are susceptible to the treatment conditions of the technology including the identification of effective treatment parameter ranges.

Following the in-vitro tests and provided the results are favorable the Company will undergo further testing of the device.

Rob Fia, CEO commented:

"We are pleased with the work we have completed to date in developing our TherOZap™ device and the potential new features we've added to the device. Jenex is truly a leader and early mover in this space."

Jenex received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Jenex received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Jenex continues to further develop, and explore other applications, for its platform technology. If you would like to stay informed on the development of TherOZap™ please visit www.therozap.com.

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care. The Jenex Corporation trades on the NEX (NEX: JEN.H). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include tests involving the Company's TherOZap™ technology or platform technology as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to other risks, the Company's tests involving TherOZap™ may prove to be unsuccessful against the Zika or West Nile virus' and the Company may be unable to complete the TherOZap™ technology or platform technology. Further, the Company may not receive the TherOZap™ technology or Platform Technology on the schedule it expects to complete the tests as described in this news release or attract capital in the future to finance the Company. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



For Further information please contact:

The Jenex Corporation

Rob Fia

CEO & Chairman

rfia@thejenexcorporation.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES