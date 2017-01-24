The paid subscription shares in Diös Fastigheter AB will be delisted. Last trading day for DIOS BTA will be February 1, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: DIOS BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496409 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131365 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.