SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - National Retail Properties Inc . (NYSE: NNN) owns approximately 2,500 retail properties triple-net-leased over long terms to tenants in a variety of industries. The diversification of the portfolio translates to stable generation of dividend income for investors and the ability to withstand volatility in the real estate market.

Annual dividend increases for 27 consecutive years

~2,500 retail properties in 48 states with a 99% occupancy rate

25-year average annual total return of 15.5%

$6.5 billion in total assets

Advisor Access spoke with president and incoming CEO Jay Whitehurst about National Retail Properties' diversified portfolio and how it plans to maintain its solid performance, including dependable dividend generation, going forward.

Advisor Access: National Retail Properties holds a broadly diversified portfolio. Can you describe what that is and why it is important?

Jay Whitehurst: Our broad diversification by geography, retail line of trade, and individual tenant produces an incredibly consistent and dependable cash flow stream, which has allowed us to increase the annual dividend paid to our shareholders each year for the past 27 years. The diversification of our portfolio provides a "sleep well at night" safety net against fluctuations or changes in a particular line of trade, geographic region, or with any particular tenant, and has been likened to a mutual fund of income-producing properties...

AA: In what ways do you consider National Retail Properties a superior investment to other types of REITs?

