The activity results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB group will be released as follows:



10th day of each month of 2017 - consolidated sales for the last month;



February 28, 2017 - non-audited preliminary results of activity of 2016;



April 7, 2017 - audited results of activity of 2016;



May 31, 2017 - key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2017;



August 31, 2017 - interim financial statements for 6 months of 2017;



November 30, 2017 - key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2017.



Vilija Milaseviciute Economic and finance director Tel.: +370 441 55 102