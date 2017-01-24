Liqui-Box Designs Industry Changing Liqui-Top' for Growing Bag-in-Box Wine

RICHMOND, Va., Jan.24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Liqui-Box, a world leader in flexible liquid packaging, has designed a new dispensing tap, Liqui-Top', which will revolutionize the bag-in-box wine market for years to come. Their new Top-Tap development elevates the tap to the top of the box allowing the consumer to place a standard glass directly under the tap for pouring. Liqui-Top' eliminates the need to lift the box over a glass to dispense, or pouring over the edge of a countertop. This new tap design is manually activated; therefore the consumer no longer has to contend with slow pour rates as the bag nears depletion. In addition to an improved experience for the consumer, the Liqui-Top' has been designed entirely from plastic components for improved oxygen barrier performance while maintaining recyclability.

"The bag-in-box wine industry has been asking for something new and exciting, and the Liqui-Box team is proud to continue with its strong culture of innovation and bring this new design to the market," commented Greg Gard, Senior Vice President R&D at Liqui-Box.

About Liqui-Box:

Liqui-Box is a leading innovator of sustainable packaging solutions for quick, fresh and cost efficient delivery of liquid and semi-liquid products.Liqui-Box manufactures bag-in-box flexible packaging and pouches to serve a wide variety of industries, including global dairy, beverage and bulk food markets. Applications include fountain beverage syrup, milkshake mix, coffee drinks, pump-able liquid foods such as concentrates and sauces, as well as non-food products like oils and paints. Liqui-Box offers the fastest filling equipment in the industry, along with consumable packaging, including film substrates, bags with fitments, and pouches. Liqui-Box also recently acquired Maverick and Conotainer, which are known for their best in class Bag in Box converting equipment, and wine bag manufacturing capabilities, respectively.

