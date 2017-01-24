sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2017 | 15:49
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 24

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: iiInvesco Asia Trust PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iiiLazard Asset Management LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):ivBank of New York Inc - Global Custody
Bank of New York, Inc. - Dir Personal
JP Morgan Chase - SWIFT
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co.
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v23 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:24 January 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, viiIncrease from 16% to 18%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of
shares


if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after
the triggering
transaction

Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights
Number
of
shares		Number
of
voting
rights		% of voting
rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect

GB000453530713,745,67515,073,16118.056%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument		Exercise
price		Expiration
date xvii		Exercise/
Conversion
period xviii		Number of voting
rights instrument
refers to		% of voting
rights xix, xx
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

15,073,16118.056%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Nira Mistry
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
15. Contact telephone number:020 3753 1000

