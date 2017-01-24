sprite-preloader
24.01.2017 | 15:49
INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER CO'S INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 24

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

2. Reason for the notification (Cross appropriate boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may
result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Lazard Asset Management LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
JP Morgan Chase - SWIFT
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is
crossed or reached if different) (v):		23 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:24 January 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:Increase from 9% to 10%
8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODESituation previous to the triggering transaction (vi)Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii)
Number of SharesNumber of Voting Rights (viii)Number of sharesNumber of voting rights
(ix)		% of voting rights
DirectDirect
(x)		Indirect (x)DirectIndirect
GB00B1FL3C764,896,8725,338,04010.032%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii)

Type of financial instrumentExpiration date (xiii)Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv)Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights

Total (A+B)
Number of voting rights% of voting rights
5,338,04010.032%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial

instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Kelly Nice
15. Contact telephone number:020 3753 1000

