The global automotive power tailgate system to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Power Tailgate System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the overall volume of automotive passive keyless entry system.
The advances in the automotive industry are leading toward extensive use of electronic components and lightweight materials. The percentage use of electronic components has increased rapidly in the last few years due to industry shift toward downsizing of components for reducing curb weight and enhanced fuel efficiency.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key Vendors:
- Brose
- HUF
- Johnson Electric
- Mitsuba
- Stabilus
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Airplex
- Power-Packer
- Igarashi Electric Works
- Autoease Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Geographic segmentation
Part 07: Market drivers
Part 08: Market challenges
Part 09: Market trends
Part 10: Vendor landscape
Part 11: Key vendor analysis
Part 12: Appendix
