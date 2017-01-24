DVIGear Joins the SDVoE Alliance

Industry Alliance Accelerates the Rapid Transition to AV-over-IP Technology

MARIETTA, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The industry-wide transition to AV-over-IP is accelerating as the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance has added another AV industry leader to its ranks. DVIGear®, a supplier of AV connectivity products since 1999, has announced it has joined the alliance as a key contributor. DVIGear's award-winning DisplayNet® family of products utilize SDVoE technology to transport uncompressed AV signals over 10GbE Ethernet networks.

The New Era of AV Connectivity, Part of a Global Trend

The migration to AV-over-IP distribution is part of the larger trend employing Ethernet connectivity across all technology-based industries. With decades of industry experience and global acceptance, Ethernet is now the dominant standard for device connectivity worldwide.Evidence of this trend is clear in the Professional Audio market, which has widely adopted network-based signal transport technology. It is both natural and inevitable that the Professional AV market will follow a similar course to realize the enormous benefits made possible by the transition to AV-over-IP technology.

The SDVoE Alliance, the Clear Solution

While the transition to AV-over-IP is rapidly advancing, confusion has abounded as various manufacturers have been touting their own proprietary implementations. Until recently, it was unclear what standard could meet and exceed the needs of the ProAV marketplace. As the most powerful and most widely adopted networked AV standard in the industry, the SDVoE Alliance has emerged as the only clear solution.

The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments through the development of products and ecosystems that utilize software to define AV signal distribution applications. Previous methods of distributing AV signals have been eclipsed by the overwhelming capabilities and versatility of this technology, which make it especially attractive for professional AV applications.

DVIGear Joins the SDVoE Alliance

DVIGear has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing AV connectivity manufacturer. DVIGear's award-winning DisplayNet family of products employs SDVoE technology to distribute uncompressed AV signals up to 4K (UHD) over standard 10GbE Ethernet network technology.

"Until now, the shift toward AV-over-IP has been advancing but was fractured and fraught with confusion," said Justin Kennington, President of the SDVoE Alliance. "The SDVoE Alliance provides a unified hardware and software platform to enable true AV/IT convergence. Key SDVoE Alliance members like DVIGear provide the hardware and software solutions necessary to make this transition possible."

"We are excited to join this pivotal movement," said DVIGear President Steven Barlow. "Since their inception, AV and IT technologies have largely been isolated from each other. The SDVoE Alliance enables the synergy of AV and IT technologies in a more profound way without the compromises inherent in conventional AV-over-IP products. Clearly, this is the future of ProAV signal distribution."

DVIGear's DisplayNet family of products will be exhibited at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2017 in Amsterdam, NL at Stand 1-F70. The SDVoE Alliance will also be exhibiting at the show at Stand 12-H55.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products including: DisplayNet AV signal distribution over 10GbE Ethernet Systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as long-length copper and optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the SDVoE Alliance

SDVoE is an initialism for "Software Defined Video over Ethernet". The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers and consultants. Training and installer certification are also part of the mandate. The SDVoE Alliance founding members are AptoVision, Aquantia, Christie Digital, NETGEAR, Sony and ZeeVee. All interested parties are invited to join the alliance and work toward its goals. For more information, visit sdvoe.org and follow us on Twitter.

