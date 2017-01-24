Global Automotive Power Tailgate System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecast to 2021 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.72% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive power tailgate system to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Power Tailgate System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the overall volume of automotive passive keyless entry system.

The advances in the automotive industry are leading toward extensive use of electronic components and lightweight materials. The percentage use of electronic components has increased rapidly in the last few years due to industry shift toward downsizing of components for reducing curb weight and enhanced fuel efficiency.

According to the report, the global automotive industry is becoming highly competitive through various developments and increasing the penetration rate of advanced driver-assisted safety technologies. In addition, the preference for security and convenience-enhancing features and functionalities is increasing among the consumers. The adoption rate of security and convenient systems such as passive keyless entry and power tailgate systems is increasing. OEMs are posing a tough challenge to each other by offering different security and convenient features as product differentiators in their vehicles. Competition is likely to intensify further owing to continuous innovations and technological advances in the global automotive industry.



Further, the report states that automotive OEMs are already under cost pressures due to dynamic regulatory pressures governing components within a vehicle, stringent emission norms, need for significant investments in R&D for advanced engine and transmission and their components, competition, and evolving customer demands.



Key Vendors:



Brose

HUF

Johnson Electric

Mitsuba

Stabilus

Other Prominent Vendors:



Airplex

Power-Packer

Igarashi Electric Works

Autoease Technology



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographic segmentation



Part 07: Market drivers



Part 08: Market challenges

Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix



