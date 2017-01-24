Research and Markets - Global Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market to Grow 8.64%, 2016-2020 - By Applications & End User - Key Vendors are Applied Robotics, SAS Automation, ATI Industrial Automation & Robotiq

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global robotics end-of-arm tooling market to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase of robotic implementation in e-commerce industry. Growing online shopping has boosted the growth of the e-commerce sector over the last decade, especially in developing countries such as India where the government is focusing on smart cities and digital nation. The major e-commerce retailers such as the Amazon, Apple, Dell, and Walmart are struggling to adapt the fulfillment needs of the growing online ordering and delivering. Thus, they have started embodying smart robotics technology in the warehouse and delivering operations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in popularity of cobots. Traditionally, industrial robots used in packaging applications were kept behind barriers or cages to prevent contact from humans by accident. To ensure safety, multiple safety measures regulate the use of these robots, such as restricting their motion to the human-free territory with safety interlocks that halt the robot's movements when humans enter those zones.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high initial cost of robotic implementation.

Key Vendors:



Applied Robotics

SAS Automation

ATI Industrial Automation

Robotiq

Other Prominent Vendors:



ASS End of Arm Tooling

Bastian Solutions

EMI

DESTACO

Vacucom

Robo-Tool

FIPA

Schunk

Festo

IPR Robotics

Pneubotics

Soft Robotics

Motion Control Robotics



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Market research methodology



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Market landscape



Part 05: Market segmentation by applications



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



