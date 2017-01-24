Research and Markets - Global Radiation Detection Products Market to Grow 5.54% 2016-2020 - Segmentation by Industry Application - Key Vendors are Mirion Technologies, Landauer & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Radiation Detection Products Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global radiation detection products market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Radiation Detection Products Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of integrated radiation monitoring solution. Advances in technology have resulted in improvements in semiconductor fabrication process, availability and development of nano-materials, improvement in transistor development scaling from 22 nanometers (nm) to 14 nm and now 10 nm, and improvement in connectivity solutions (especially the wireless connectivity such as 3G and 4G and the upcoming 5G). All these advances have enabled the manufacturers of radiation detection products to launch new designs and products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing energy consumption. The energy consumption across the globe has been increasing although the energy price showed a weak rise in 2015. The energy consumption from emerging economies continued to grow in 2015. In terms of nuclear energy consumption, China recorded more than a 20% increase in consumption, which is equivalent to approximately 40 million tons of oil.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high initial cost of investment. The global radiation detection equipment market is highly dependent on government funding, as well as economic conditions of the country. From a nuclear waste management point of view, these devices are limited to countries that are dependent on nuclear energy, i.e., the country that has a higher number of nuclear reactors.

Key Vendors:

Mirion Technologies

Landauer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors:

Carestream Health

FujiFilm Holdings

Esaote

FLIR Systems

Fluke

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Healthcare

Hologic

James Fisher and Sons

and Sons Toshiba Medical Systems

Shimadzu

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by industry application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cw78sw/global_radiation

