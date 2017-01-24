BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2016 fourth quarter results. The conference call will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

