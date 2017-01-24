

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists have announced the development of the first stable semisynthetic organism.



Building on their 2014 study in which they synthesized a DNA base pair, the researchers at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in the U.S. created a new bacterium that uses the four natural bases (called A, T, C and G), which every living organism possesses, but that also holds as a pair two synthetic bases called X and Y in its genetic code.



TSRI Professor Floyd Romesberg and his colleagues have now shown that their single-celled organism can hold on indefinitely to the synthetic base pair as it divides.



'We've made this semisynthetic organism more life-like,' said Romesberg, senior author of the new study.



Their research was published online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



