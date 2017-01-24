Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $426,275 million, Globally, by 2022 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Dessert, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Other Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022," projects that the global cold chain logistics market is expected to garner $426,275 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16% (2016 to 2022). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period and account for around 42% of the overall cold chain logistics market share by 2022. The growth would be supplemented by the upsurge in organized retail in the developing economies.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



Growth of international trade for perishable processed food, changing consumption pattern for perishable food, and government support toward infrastructure development for the cold chain sector are some of the factors expected to drive the cold chain logistics market in coming years. Cold chain logistics market in the developing economies is still evolving; market is not well organized and is operating under capacity. Due to current demandsupply gap in the market, the fragmented cold chain logistics market offers lucrative business opportunities for the new entrants.

Summary of Cold Chain Logistics Market Report can be accessed on the website at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-chain-logistics-market

Based on application type the, cold chain logistics market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all applications types, meat, fish & sea food segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for and accounted for around 35% of the cold chain logistics market revenue in 2015. However, drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Around 59% of the companies analyzed during research adopted mergers and acquisition as their strategies to gain competitive advantage. In an effort to gain expertise in the field of cold chain logistics, companies are enhancing their market reach. For instance, in 2016 United States Cold Storage, Inc. (U.S.) completed the purchase of the warehouse and assets of CFC Logistics Inc. from Clemens Food Group.

High penetration of cold chain logistics in the U.S. market is attributed to the high consumption of frozen food (ready meals, frozen bakery and others), and increase in government regulations to maintain food quality standards. China holds the maximum percentage of the cold chain logistics market share in the Asia-Pacific region followed by India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. However, rural &sub-urban areas of developing markets such as India and China still have underdeveloped cold chain infrastructure.

KEY FINDINGS OF COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum revenue of the global cold chain logistics market in 2015, followed by North America .

accounted for the maximum revenue of the global cold chain logistics market in 2015, followed by . In 2015, meat, fish & sea food market segment generated the highest revenue in the global cold chain logistics market.

Drugs & pharmaceuticals market segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key market players profiled in the report include Americold Logistics (U.S.), Lineage Logistics (U.S.), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (U.S.), United States Cold Storage, Inc. (U.S.), etc.

Read similar market research reports on Automotive & Transportation at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-and-transportation-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

