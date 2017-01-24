UAE Building Automation and Control Systems Market to Grow at CAGR 8% Till 2021: Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing focus on infrastructure developments, rising adoption of energy efficient devices coupled with increasing security concerns to drive UAE building automation and control systems (BACS) market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "UAE Building Automation & Control Systems Market, By Product, By Communication Protocol, By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", building automation and control systems market in the UAE is projected to register a CAGR of over 8% during 2016-2021. Growing focus towards infrastructure development, increasing government support coupled with rising adoption of energy efficient devices is driving building automation & control systems market in the UAE. Further, growing hospitality sector on account of upcoming mega events World Expo in 2020 in Dubai and this is further projected to fuel growth in the country's building automation and control systems market during 2016-2021.

Table: List of Upcoming Residential Projects in UAE

Estimated Completion Project Name Location Year Sahara Tower 6 Sharjah 2019 Emaar South Dubai 2019-2020 Remah Emirati Housing (Stage 2) Abu Dhabi Not Available Source: News Articles, Project Websites, TechSci Research

Browse 47 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through158 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"UAE Building Automation and Control Systems Market"

In 2015, UAE building automation and control systems market was driven by rising demand from commercial and residential sectors. On account of expanding population base and rising demand for energy efficient systems from the residential sector is projected to boost demand for building automation and control systems from the residential sector. Also, government policies and regulations pertaining to energy efficiency and reduction in CO2 emissions is further supporting adoption and deployment of building automation and control systems market in the UAE. Integrating Internet of Things with building automation and control systems enables users to control devices through smartphones. Installation of BACS systems are known to reduce energy consumption by up to 30% and lower operational costs.

"Growing investment in hospitality sector and other infrastructure projects such as Dubai metro expansion, airport expansions, and implementation of energy efficiency measures taken by UAE government is driving UAE building automation and control systems market. Further, with growing focus towards CO2 emissions reduction, rising electricity costs and increasing focus towards electronic security is driving demand for building automation and control systems market in the UAE. Further, rising adoption of the smart building concept that includes security and access control, lighting and HVAC management, and fire & alarm system management, is anticipated to fuel growth in the country's BACS market during 2016-2021.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"UAE Building Automation & Control Systems Market, By Product, By Communication Protocol, By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of UAE building automation and control systems market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the UAE building automation and control systems market.

