

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sales of previously owned homes slipped in December, hurt by a lack of available homes. The decline, which was slightly more than economists had predicted, took the figure off a multi-year high reached in the previous month.



The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales fell 2.8 percent in December to reach an annual pace of 5.49 million units. November's pace was revised slightly higher, to 5.65 million units.



Economists had expected the measure to moderate a bit after reaching a 9-year high in November. The consensus estimate called for sales to decline to an annual rate of 5.55 million units. This would have been a decline of 1.1 percent compared to the 5.61 million unit pace that was originally reported for November.



December's sales were up 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year.



Sales were down in almost every region in the country for December. The Northeast led the decline, with the pace of sales falling 6.2 percent compared to the previous month. The Midwest and West posted sales declines of 3.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. Sales were flat in the South.



Inventories shrunk again in December, the third consecutive months of contraction. The NAR reported 1.65 million homes on the market at the end of December. This was down 10.8 percent from the previous month and marked the lowest inventory level since 1999.



With the current pace of sales, December's inventory level indicated that there was enough homes for 3.6 months of sales.



The NAR report indicated that home prices were up 4 percent compared to last year. For December, the median price for an existing home was $232,200.



Later this week, another report is due out about the housing market. The government will release stats on sales of newly built homes. This figure was surprisingly strong last month. November's new home sales jumped by 5.2 percent, while economists had expected a more modest advance of around 3 percent.



