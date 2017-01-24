Auction of Treasury bonds RIKB 28 1115 Additional Issuance As stated in paragraph 5 of Terms of Invitation to Tender for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20 January, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 28 1115 for 614 m.kr. Total outstanding nominal value of RIKB 28 1115 after the auction is now 18,646,000,000 kr. Settlement date is 25 January 2017.