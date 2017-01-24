AcuityAds Redefines Programmatic Landscape with New Ultra-Intuitive Self-Serve Offering

TORONTO and NEW YORK, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enhanced User Interface and Platform Engine Improvements Deliver on Marketers' Needs for

Ease-of-Use, Transparency, Speed and Scalability

AcuityAdsHoldings Inc. (TSXV:AT) (OTCQB:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds"), a technology leader that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns, today announced that its new ultra-intuitive Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform is now readily available. The highly anticipated launch of the new platform was conceived with input from AcuityAds' platform partners, which now exceeds 150+, to ensure it delivered on their requirements for ease-of-use, transparency, speed and scalability.

In addition to an accompanyingDocumentation Center, that provides educational resources and step-by-step platform guides, the enhanced platform features a brand new "ultra-intuitive" user interface that puts campaign control in the marketers' hands more than ever before. User alerts and notifications push data to marketers so they don't have to search for the information they need. The new AcuityAds Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform gives digital brand marketers, media buyers, and agencies alike real-time access to the most important information they need to execute intelligent campaigns successfully to deliver positive returns on advertising spend.

"An intuitive system, the new AcuityAds Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform makes digital marketing easy, and allows me to visualize the data that's important to my campaigns' success," said Marc Brasset, Director, Digital Operations and Strategy, Western Media Group. "Everything is within sight on the screen, so I don't have to search for controls. The AcuityAds Documentation Center also provides information that I can share with clients to help them understand more about programmatic. This saves my team time, and allows for a more fluid relationship with my clients."

Users will benefit immediately from new features like inventory forecasting as well as a customizable dashboard which will be released in the coming weeks. These new features build on AcuityAds' signature and industry leading 60 second refresh rate of data, and the ability to create built-in, customizable revenue streams. Further, the platform engine itself has been completely redesigned & re-architected to facilitate faster processing and increased scalability. New platform elements will enable marketers to create a more seamless customer experience and deliver on their transparency needs.

"At AcuityAds, we're building the most innovative solutions in the industry to empower marketers to take control of their programmatic advertising campaigns," said Tal Hayek, founder and CEO, AcuityAds. "We're proud to introduce our new ultra-intuitive Self-Serve Programmatic Marketing Platform at a time whenindustry leaders are callingfor marketers to have unmatched transparency into media costs and inventory. Our enhanced platform, along with the accompanying AcuityAds Documentation Center, provides not only a more user-friendly interface, but also 24/7 access to information for all programmatic platform users - from novice to advanced, to be successful."

To learn more about AcuityAds' cutting-edge platform,view the demo video, or visitAcuityAds' Programmatic Marketing Platformwebsite.



About AcuityAds

AcuityAds is a technology company that enables marketers to connect intelligently with their most meaningful audiences through digital media. A Self-Serve programmatic marketing platform, powered by proprietary machine learning technology, is at the core of its business, accompanied by a patented solution for mobile targeting that leverages social data. AcuityAds empowers marketers by offering transparency on costs and brand safety, and real-time reporting and analytics, bringing accountability to programmatic advertising to deliver business results.

AcuityAds is headquartered inToronto, Canadawith sales offices inNew York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles,San Francisco,San Diego, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal. For more information, visitAcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

